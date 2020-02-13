Crews extinguish fire on property near the Playboy Mansion

HOLMBY HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters knocked down a blaze on a property near the Playboy Mansion after a gazebo caught on fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 500 block of S. Mapleton Drive at approximately 1:48 a.m.

The fire on the property was contained to a gazebo used for storage and crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 10 minutes.

Further details regarding the fire were not immediately available. No injuries have been reported.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner bought the Playboy Mansion in 1971 and lived there until his death in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holmby hillslos angeleslos angeles countybuilding fireplayboyfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High-speed chase, crash in Van Nuys ends with injuries
Person struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
1 injured after train hits car in Simi Valley
44th horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December 2018
Fire at Venice Blvd. homeless encampment caught on camera
Show More
Map shows LA high-rises that lack fire sprinklers
Dodgers introduce Betts, Price after blockbuster trade
LAPD seeking more alleged victims of sexual-assault suspect
2 men killed in apparent targeted shooting outside Van Nuys home
5-alarm fire rips through apartment complex in Tustin
More TOP STORIES News