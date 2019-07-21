Crews mopping up 3-acre brush fire in San Pedro near 110 Freeway

Crews are battling a brush fire in San Pedro near the 110 Freeway that is threatening four nearby homes.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews contained a brush fire less than two hours after it broke out in San Pedro near the 110 Freeway Saturday, without any damage to nearly homes.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fire broke out just before 6 p.m. and burned through three acres. Early reports said the flames had jumped the freeway but firefighters on scene said it hadn't.



People in the area posted photos on social media showing big plumes of white smoke and flames burning on a hillside near a gas station.
