Crews put out blaze at large storage facility in Downtown Los Angeles

Update #IndustrialFire - Knockdown #StructureFire; INC#0659; 1:00PM; 1540 E Industrial St; https://t.co/SjlTTTIzfi; #Downtown; 130 LAFD Firefighters took just 71 minutes to fully extinguish active flame within a portion of a ... https://t.co/lFC0LG5qFl — LAFD (@LAFD) August 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire crews put out a blaze that broke out Tuesday morning at a storage facility in downtown Los Angeles.The fire was reported just before 12 p.m. at a two-story storage facility near Industrial and Mill streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Fire officials said the facility was undergoing demolition when flames erupted inside and briefly trapped a demolition worker who was able to get out of the building.The blaze, known as the Industrial Fire, escalated to a "major emergency" with 117 firefighters responding to the incident, fire officials said.Around 1 p.m., fire officials reported the blaze was knocked down.No injuries were reported.