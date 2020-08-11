Crews put out blaze at large storage facility in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire crews put out a blaze that broke out Tuesday morning at a storage facility in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was reported just before 12 p.m. at a two-story storage facility near Industrial and Mill streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials said the facility was undergoing demolition when flames erupted inside and briefly trapped a demolition worker who was able to get out of the building.

The blaze, known as the Industrial Fire, escalated to a "major emergency" with 117 firefighters responding to the incident, fire officials said.

Around 1 p.m., fire officials reported the blaze was knocked down.



No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown lalos angeles countyfirelos angeles fire departmentfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
OC child recovering from West Nile virus
Pac-12 postpones fall football season amid COVID concerns
Certain masks may be worse than no mask at all, preliminary Duke study finds
Salmonella outbreak: Onions sold at Ralphs, Trader Joe's recalled
Show More
Drug busts off San Diego Coast net meth, marijuana
SoCal woman receives liver transplant from surprising donor
5 shot at massive warehouse party in Harbor Gateway
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
DCFS makes changes, but still struggles to improve child protection
More TOP STORIES News