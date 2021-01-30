Crews rescue LAFD fire truck that was stuck on muddy, narrow road in Rose Hills neighborhood

ROSE HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews in the neighborhood of Rose Hills near Lincoln Heights Friday night pulled a fire truck to safety after it teetered on the edge of a narrow and muddy road - a rescue effort that lasted roughly six hours.The LAFD fire truck was responding to a call regarding a structure fire and became stuck on the muddy road along the side of a hill in the 4200 block of W. Rose Hill Drive at around 5:30 p.m.After an hours-long effort, crews secured the front-end and back-end of the truck and were able to move the truck back a few feet before slowly moving it forward with the help of a construction vehicle.Once the truck managed to get back on a more solid surface of the road, crews were able to pull it back all the way to safety.Prior to the rescue, at least one wheel of the LAFD fire truck appeared to be hanging off the side of the road, and another truck was getting in position to rescue the vehicle that was in danger of taking a disastrous tumble.Four firefighters were inside the 40,000-pound rig, but they escaped without injury.Crews emptied the 500 gallons of water in the engine's tank and secured the rig, and awaited the arrival of an excavator to lower it downhill.LAFD said the small rubbish fire the truck was responding to was extinguished before arrival."We are not aware of any danger to nearby structures. The Engine will soon be winched and pulled from its quandary by LAFD tractors assisted by the LAFD Heavy Rescue Unit and as necessary, LAFD Urban Search and Rescue personnel," LAFD said.Residents of two homes were told to evacuate as a precaution. Longtime residents of the neighborhood say the steep roads in the hillside neighborhood are in need of repair.There were no reports of injuries.