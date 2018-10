EMBED >More News Videos A family member of a suspect arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the Malibu-Calabasas area describes him as a loner.

EMBED >More News Videos An investigation continues into who shot and killed Tristan Beaudette during a camping trip with his two little girls at Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas last week.

Investigators on Wednesday swarmed Malibu Creek State Park in search of more evidence in a string of burglaries and any link to a recent murder in the area.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they're looking for additional evidence in the case of 42-year-old Anthony Rauda, who was taken into custody last week after an intense search in the Malibu Canyon area.Officials said he was carrying a rifle at the time deputies encountered him. After a few tense moments, he surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody , LASD Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.Rauda is being held on parole violations. He has a criminal history involving weapons and burglaries. He is suspected of committing at least eight burglaries in the Malibu-Calabasas area. In some cases, food was stolen, investigators said.Officials are also looking into the possibility that he is linked to the murder of Tristan Beaudette , who was killed while camping with his two young daughters back in June.The LASD did not release details about Wednesday's hours-long search, which happened on foot and on horseback.