Crews work to rescue LAFD fire truck stuck on muddy, narrow road in Rose Hills neighborhood

ROSE HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews in the neighborhood of Rose Hills near Lincoln Heights Friday evening are working to rescue a fire truck stuck on a narrow, muddy road next to a steep hillside.The LAFD fire truck was responding to a call regarding a structure fire and became stuck on the muddy road along the side of a hill in the 4200 block of W. Rose Hill Drive at around 5:30 p.m.At least one wheel of the LAFD fire truck appeared to be hanging off the side of the road, and another truck was getting in position to rescue the vehicle in danger.There are no reports of injuries at the moment.