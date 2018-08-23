MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect's lawyer said Cristhian Bahena Rivera is in country legally; government says 'no record' of legal status

Cristhian Bahena Rivera's lawyer disputed the claim that he is in the country illegally, but the government said there is 'no record' of his legal status. (AP|ABC News)

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
The lawyer of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the 24-year-old suspect in the Mollie Tibbetts murder case, said that his client is in the country legally, disputing the government's statements about Rivera.

In court documents submitted Wednesday, attorney Allan M. Richards asked that the government be prevented from claiming Rivera is in the country illegally.

In a statment, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said there was no record that Rivera is here legally.

"A search of records by USCIS revealed Rivera did not make any DACA requests nor were any grants given," the statement reads. "We have found no record in our systems indicating he has any lawful immigration status."

Richards said that Rivera came to the U.S. as a minor. The lawyer listed Rivera's employer as having said Rivera was in the country legally, but later on Wednesday, Yarrabee Farms said that Rivera had been working under a fake name.

At Rivera's first court on Wednesday appearance, he did not enter a plea. His bond was set at $5 million, cash-only.


His preliminary hearing was set for August 31. If he is ultimately convicted of first-degree murder, the maximum penalty for Rivera would be a life sentence without the possibility of parole. There is no death penalty in Iowa.

If he is not a U.S. citizen, Rivera would be turned over to immigration officials after the hearing. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he is being held on a federal immigration detainer.

Investigators say they used surveillance video in tracking down Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts, 20, jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn as well as Rivera's car. They said Rivera led them to the body on Tuesday.

Tibbetts was last seen July 18 in Brooklyn, a rural town of about 1,400 people, as she took a routine evening jog. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town. She was reported missing by her family the next day, after she didn't show up for work at a day camp for children.

Here's a look at what we know about the night Mollie Tibbetts disappeared, more than a month before her body was reportedly found.



Tibbetts' family spoke out Wednesday, the day after news broke that a suspect had been arrested in her murder.

The statement reads:

"Our hearts are broken.
On behalf of Mollie's entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.
At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.
Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie's name. We remain forever grateful."


A vigil was held Wednesday evening at the University of Iowa.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

