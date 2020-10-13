covid-19

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON, Portugal -- Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms. It did not say when he tested positive.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday, and also in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Ronaldo was dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

The federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.

The squad was scheduled to practice normally on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon.

Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscristiano ronaldocoronavirussocceru.s. & worldsportscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through 2 commercial buildings in downtown LA
Woodland Hills mother missing in Zion National Park
Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar in Utah after spotting cubs
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Bobcat Fire possibly caused by branches hitting SoCal Edison equipment
Video shows South Bend, Ind. boy fight off armed home invaders
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Show More
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones today
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Driver in stolen van surrenders after OC chase
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
LAPD response to DTLA unrest under scrutiny
More TOP STORIES News