u.s. & world

'Critical incident' at Milwaukee-area school; suspect held

Police say the building is safe and a suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" at a suburban Milwaukee high school on Monday. (WISN-TV)

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A suburban Milwaukee high school is safe and a suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" Monday morning, police said following media reports of a shooting involving a student at the school.

Police in Waukesha tweeted that officers responded to the incident at Waukesha South High School around 11 a.m. Monday. Police didn't respond to a phone message seeking details or confirmation that a shooting took place.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing unidentified school officials, said a student exchanged shots with a school resource officer. A call from The Associated Press to the school wasn't immediately returned. The Waukesha Freeman reported a male was put into an ambulance.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Police said it was an isolated incident and that they are not seeking any other suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinschool safetyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
Climate change force one person from their home every two seconds: report
School fires substitute teacher who told 5th-graders 'homosexuality is wrong'
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Saugus High students return to class for first time since shooting
San Bernardino marks 4th anniversary of terror attack
Van Nuys chase ends with crash in front yard
Cyber Monday: IE Amazon fulfillment center gears up for holiday
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
LAX packed on busy travel day as thousands return after holiday
Cyber Monday: Watch out for scammers, officials warn
Show More
Climate change force one person from their home every two seconds: report
Thousands without power in IE mountain communities
Caught on camera: Ferris wheel loses metal beam while in service
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
Mom arrested after children found hanged in Pennsylvania home
More TOP STORIES News