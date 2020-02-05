Critical missing person alert issued in Santa Ana for 29-year-old mom

Santa Ana police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for several days. (Santa Ana Police)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for several days.

Police say Sulman Lleana Carrillo was last seen walking westbound along the north sidewalk of the 1300 block of West Chestnut Street around 8 a.m. Monday. Police believe she may have had her cellphone with her.

Carrillo was wearing a black jacket, white long-sleeve shirt, black leggings and athletic-style shoes, according to police.

She is described as a 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Carrillo's whereabouts is urged to call Detective A. Garcia at 714-245-8408.
