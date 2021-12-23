Critics Choice Awards ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony was postponed on Wednesday due to concerns about surging COVID-19 cases."After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022,'' according to a statement from the Critics Choice Association."We are in constant communication with L.A. County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone's safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.''Earlier on Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it was postponing its annual Governors Awards ceremony, originally set for Jan. 15, due to COVID concerns. No announcement was made about the fate of the Oscars ceremony on March 27.The Golden Globe Awards are also set for Jan. 9, the same day the Critics Choice Awards were set.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, however, has yet to release details of how those awards will be presented since the group does not have a broadcast partner for the ceremony.