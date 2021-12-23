entertainment

Critics Choice Awards ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony was postponed on Wednesday due to concerns about surging COVID-19 cases.
EMBED <>More Videos

Critics Choice Awards ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony was postponed on Wednesday due to concerns about surging COVID-19 cases.

"After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022,'' according to a statement from the Critics Choice Association.



"We are in constant communication with L.A. County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone's safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.''

Earlier on Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it was postponing its annual Governors Awards ceremony, originally set for Jan. 15, due to COVID concerns. No announcement was made about the fate of the Oscars ceremony on March 27.

The Golden Globe Awards are also set for Jan. 9, the same day the Critics Choice Awards were set.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, however, has yet to release details of how those awards will be presented since the group does not have a broadcast partner for the ceremony.



Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countyacademy awardscoronavirus californiaomicron variantoutbreakcovid 19 variantcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19 outbreakcovid 19entertainmentaward showsoscarshollywoodgolden globe awardsawardevents
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mother of Drakeo the Ruler considering lawsuit
Pico Rivera to name street in honor of Vicente Fernández
How this cook came to be the personal chef for Kanye West
The Alice offers an immersive cocktail experience in LA
TOP STORIES
Father of 3 fatally shot while confronting burglary suspect in Covina
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County doubles in one day
SoCal seeing rain that's expected to linger through Christmas
Supporters rally for Colorado trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
5 Freeway: Crash causes big rig to flip over near Newhall Pass
Newsom lays out new actions to slow spread of COVID
Monrovia park braces for more potential damage with storm coming
Show More
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
LA County re-establishes $10K reward in Mitrice Richardson case
Mystery donor sends box filled with $180K in cash to NY college
Rams distribute toys to local children at Spark of Love event
LA Coliseum begins race track transformation to host NASCAR Clash
More TOP STORIES News