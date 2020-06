Critics Choice Real TV Awards announced: Full winners list

Critics Choice Real TV Peer-Voted Awards

The Critics Choice Association and nonfiction producers' organization NPACT revealed the winners for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday, recognizing outstanding nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the awards were announced virtually with acceptance videos from winners of each category posted on the Critics Choice YouTube page Disney+ docu-series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" took home the award for best structured series."I wanted to say a full-throated and wholehearted thank you. It's a humbling honor," Goldblum said in his acceptance speech "Jeopardy!" nabbed two awards, with "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time" taking home the award for best game show and Alex Trebek winning best show host. ESPN's "The Last Dance" won best sports show, while Hulu's "Hillary" took home the prize for best limited documentary series. ABC's Shark Tank was honored with the award for best business show.See the full list of winners below.LEGO Masters (Fox)Making It (NBC)Survivor (CBS)Top Chef (Bravo)American Idol (ABC)Dancing with the Stars (ABC)La Voz (Telemundo)Songland (NBC)Couples Therapy (Showtime)Intervention (A&E)RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)We're Here (HBO)Encore! (Disney+)Prop Culture (Disney+)Queer Eye (Netflix)Shark Tank (ABC)Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)The Profit (CNBC)T-Pain's School of Business (Fuse)Undercover Boss (CBS)Blackballed (Quibi)Cheer (Netflix)Last Chance U (Netflix)Peyton's Places (ESPN+)Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)The Innocence Files (Netflix)The Pharmacist (Netflix)Trial by Media (Netflix)The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)Last Chance U (Netflix)POV (PBS)Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)Cheer (Netflix)Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)The Last Dance (ESPN)Trial by Media (Netflix)The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)Comeback Kids (The Dodo)Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)The Impossible Row (Discovery)While Black with MK Asante (Snap)Build (Yahoo)Live PD (A&E)Talking Dead (AMC)Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)Chasing the Cure (TNT)Enamorándonos (Univision)Talking Dead (AMC)Nailed It! (Netflix)Tournament of Champions (Food Network)Ugly Delicious (Netflix)25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)Brain Games (National Geographic)Cash Cab (Bravo)Mental Samurai (Fox)Expedition Unknown (Discovery)Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)Serengeti (Discovery)The Goop Lab (Netflix)Making the Cut (Amazon)Next in Fashion (Netflix)Project Runway (Bravo)90 Day Fiancé (TLC)Are You the One? (MTV)Black Love (OWN)Couples Therapy (Showtime)Celebrity IOU (HGTV)Home (Apple TV+)Home Town (HGTV)Selling Sunset (Netflix)Making the Cut (Amazon)RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)Dancing with the Stars (ABC)A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)Nicole Byer - Nailed It! (Netflix)Dr. Orna Guralnik - Couples Therapy (Showtime)Gwyneth Paltrow - The Goop Lab (Netflix)Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)Monica Aldama - Cheer (Netflix)The Fab Five - Queer Eye (Netflix)Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)Hasan Minhaj - Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)Kevin Hart - Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)Will Arnett - Lego Masters (Fox)RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)Jeff Goldblum - The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler - Making It (NBC)Jeff Probst - Survivor (CBS)A+E NetworksHBONational GeographicPBSTLCAnvil 1893 EntertainmentBig Fish EntertainmentFlorentine FilmsKinetic ContentSmart Dog Media