Crocs donating 50,000 shoes to healthcare workers

Crocs donating 50,000 shoes to healthcare workers

Crocs is donating 50,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers starting today.

There will be 10,000 pairs a day will be given through Friday.

The "Crocs at Work" are slip-resistant and have footbed liners for comfort.

Last year Crocs donated more than 860-thousand free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

Crocs says there's no better way to say "thank you" than by doing it all over again.

Here's how healthcare workers can signup for their free pair of shoes.
