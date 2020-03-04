Style & Fashion

Crocs releasing Peeps-themed shoes just in time for Easter

If you're looking for something other than candy and toys for your Easter basket this year, look no further.

We've got an interesting option for you - pastel clogs with plastic chicks.

Crocs and marshmallow candy maker Peeps have teamed up to launch the line of footwear.

You can get them online now for $49.99.

The kicks are available in Peeps signature blue, yellow or pink.

And the Peeps-shaped charms can be attached to the top of the shoes.

Some sizes are already out of stock, but they should be in stores starting next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionshoesinstagram storiescandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News