Crocs releasing Peeps-themed shoes just in time for Easter

If you're looking for something other than candy and toys for your Easter basket this year, look no further.We've got an interesting option for you - pastel clogs with plastic chicks.Crocs and marshmallow candy maker Peeps have teamed up to launch the line of footwear.You can get them online now for $49.99.The kicks are available in Peeps signature blue, yellow or pink.And the Peeps-shaped charms can be attached to the top of the shoes.Some sizes are already out of stock, but they should be in stores starting next week.