Video: Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teen boys in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN -- Warning- This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

A teenage girl was brutally attacked by a gang in Brooklyn, New York Thursday.

Video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on the 15-year-old girl in the Crown Heights area just after 4 p.m.

You can see about a dozen teens run up, punching and kicking her over and over.

The video also shows one of the boys stealing her shoes right off her feet, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.
She was taken to the hospital and expected to recover.
