Family attorney Ben Crump says he expects arrests of all officers involved in George Floyd's death

The latest: Ben Crump, the prominent civil rights attorney representing George Floyd's family, said he's confident that the other three police officers involved in Floyd's death will be arrested before Thursday.

Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis officer, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving. Chauvin has since been charged with murder. Three other officers who were present were also fired but have not been charged in Floyd's May 25 death.

Crump, during a press conference at the site of Floyd's death Wednesday, said he believes Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison "is working feverishly to do the right thing."

"Ellison has a track record of championing civil rights of those who are marginalized," Crump said.

Crump also said the three other officers present during Floyd's death are just as guilty" as Chauvin.

This comes one day after the state of Minnesota has launched a civil rights investigation against the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of Floyd.

Outrage over Floyd's death sparked days of protest nationwide. Tuesday's protests were comparatively calmer than this weekend's but sometimes violent demonstrations broke out over police brutality and injustice against African Americans. There were scattered reports of businesses being damaged in New York City overnight, and as of Wednesday morning, there had been over 9,000 arrests across the country.

Other noteworthy stories related to George Floyd's death and its aftermath:






  • Pope Francis says world cannot turn 'a blind eye to racism' amid George Floyd protests: Pope Francis says he has ''witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest'' in the United States in reaction to the killing of Floyd, and called for national reconciliation. "My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life,'' the pope said during his weekly Wednesday audience, held in the presence of bishops due to coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.

  • Nation's streets calmest in days, George Floyd protests largely peaceful: Earlier curfews and efforts by protesters to contain the lawlessness were credited with preventing more widespread damage to businesses in New York and other cities overnight. By Wednesday morning, arrests had grown to more than 9,000 nationwide since the vandalism, arson and shootings erupted around the U.S.
