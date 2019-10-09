Cal State Long Beach: Police say student used original suspect's email account to send threat

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Cal State Long Beach student originally suspected of sending a threatening email was released and another student was in custody, accused of using her email to send the threat that triggered a shelter-in-place order on campus Monday.The student, identified as Prateek Devulpally, confessed to accessing a female student's email account and sending the threatening email, CSULB said in a statement Tuesday."The female suspect detained yesterday is working with the University Police Department and supports prosecution of Devulpally for creating and sending the threat from her email account," CSULB said. "Through a diligent investigation, University Police detectives were able to determine the female detained did not generate the email threat."Devulpally was booked at the Long Beach Jail on one felony count each of criminal threats and knowingly and without permission uses or causes to be used computer services.Campus police received the email threatening "violence" around 2:10 p.m. Monday and posted a tweet at around 3:50 p.m. advising those not on campus to stay away. Details surrounding the nature of the email were not released.The investigation was initially focused around the Student Success Center on campus, where the female student had an appointment, according to CSULB Police Chief Fernando Solorzano.The female student was taken into custody without incident, Solorzano added during a Monday evening press conference.Shortly after 4:20 p.m., campus police tweeted an "all clear" and said the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.Many students took to social media during the temporary lockdown, claiming that their classroom doors would not lock. Video posted on social media showed desks piled against a classroom door and a belt tied up above."Our classroom is really old so they actually couldn't lock so we had to like prop a chair against the door," said Millie Nguyen.By early evening, a petition started asking people to sign it if they believe university campuses need to have locking doors to protect their students from an active shooter or other threat.A spokesperson for the university said it is investing $500,000 to retrofit classroom doors so that they are able to lock.