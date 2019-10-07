Cal State Long Beach threat: Suspect in custody, shelter-in-place lifted after 'credible threat,' police say

CSULB BeachALERT! The situation is ALL CLEAR. Shelter-in-place orders have been lifted. University Police currently have the sole suspect in custody. There is no ongoing threat, and the campus is open for normal operations. #CSULB — CSULB Police Dept (@CSULBPolice) October 7, 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into police custody after a "credible threat" triggered a shelter-in-place order at Cal State Long Beach on Monday.Campus police posted a tweet at around 3:50 p.m. advising that people who are not on campus should stay away.Shortly after 4:20 p.m., campus police posted an updated tweet saying the situation was "all clear." The tweet stated that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, and a sole suspect has been taken into custody.Authorities said there was no ongoing threat, and the campus was open for normal operations.