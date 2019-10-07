Cal State Long Beach threat: Suspect in custody, shelter-in-place lifted after 'credible threat,' police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into police custody after a "credible threat" triggered a shelter-in-place order at Cal State Long Beach on Monday.

Campus police posted a tweet at around 3:50 p.m. advising that people who are not on campus should stay away.

Shortly after 4:20 p.m., campus police posted an updated tweet saying the situation was "all clear." The tweet stated that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, and a sole suspect has been taken into custody.

Authorities said there was no ongoing threat, and the campus was open for normal operations.


DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
