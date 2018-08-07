CSUN student athlete charged with rape, sexual assault, battery

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A student athlete of California State University, Northridge was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting at least two women and harming a third.
Davis Moreno-Jaime, 19, of Loma Linda, was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape and false imprisonment by violence and one misdemeanor count each of sexual battery and battery.
He is suspected of raping at least one woman in January, according to prosecutors. He is also suspected of sexually assaulting another woman and battering a third woman in July.
Moreno-Jaime was arrested Friday on campus, according to CSUN police. Los Angeles police, who were part of the investigation, said the first known case happened in April 2017 and the most recent was reported in July.
Hours after his arrest, a woman spoke with Eyewitness News, saying she had been groped by Moreno-Jaime a year ago and that she knew of at least 10 other women with similar stories.
LAPD Capt. Bryan Lium said Friday that Moreno-Jaime is suspected of multiple sexual assaults that happened within the department's Devonshire division, at CSUN and outside of Los Angeles County.
But during that press conference authorities did not provide more details about how many victims there may be, the victims' ages and genders, or what led to Moreno-Jaime's arrest.
He faces a possible maximum sentence of 12 years in prison if convicted as charged. His bail is set at $1 million.
Authorities urge if there are any other victims to come forward by contacting CSUN police at (818) 677-6919, the LAPD at (818) 832-0609, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.