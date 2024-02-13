1 dead, 1 other injured after firefighters battle house fire in Culver City

One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a Culver City home burst into flames.

One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a Culver City home burst into flames.

One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a Culver City home burst into flames.

One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a Culver City home burst into flames.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a home burst into flames in Culver City Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at the single-story home around 6:15 a.m. on Sycamore Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews encountered a challenging firefight as the flames engulfed foliage around the home.

The structure was believed to be vacant, but firefighters pulled out a woman from inside. She was transported by paramedics in unknown condition.

Another person was found inside a bedroom of the home where the roof had partially collapsed. That individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in 41 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.