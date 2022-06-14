Harrowing armed robbery caught on video at Culver City gas station; 2 suspects sought

EMBED <>More Videos

Armed robbery caught on video at Culver City gas station; 2 sought

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects remained at large Tuesday after a dramatic armed robbery was captured on surveillance video at a Culver City gas station, authorities said.

The holdup occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Shell gas station at 10332 Culver Blvd., according to the Culver City Police Department.


The footage showed two suspects entering the convenience store at the location. One of them "removed a silver and black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, racked a round in the chamber, and pointed the gun at the victim's head," police said in a statement.

The two robbers forced two employees to lie face-down on the floor. One of the suspects removed cash from the register while the other walked into the back office the back office, pointed the gun at the manager's head and demanded more money. In fear for her life, she complied," the news release said.


Both suspects then exited the store and ran eastbound on Culver Boulevard.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call Culver City Police Sgt. Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310.253.6202.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after Studio City shooting that injured CHP officer
CHP recovers more than $200K worth of stolen Lululemon merchandise
Fisher-Price, US regulators warn of infant deaths in rockers
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Bullets fired into Oxnard fire station
Inflation has 67% of people dipping into their savings, survey reveals
Video: Dog gets into gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Show More
BTS taking a step back as boyband to 'explore' solo projects
Toyota engineers invent new device to prevent hot car deaths
Life for 'How to Murder Your Husband' author in spouse death
Children's Hospital LA ranked first for pediatric care in California
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
More TOP STORIES News