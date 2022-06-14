Harrowing armed robbery caught on video at Culver City gas station; 2 suspects sought

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects remained at large Tuesday after a dramatic armed robbery was captured on surveillance video at a Culver City gas station, authorities said.The holdup occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Shell gas station at 10332 Culver Blvd., according to the Culver City Police Department.The footage showed two suspects entering the convenience store at the location. One of them "removed a silver and black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, racked a round in the chamber, and pointed the gun at the victim's head," police said in a statement.The two robbers forced two employees to lie face-down on the floor. One of the suspects removed cash from the register while the other walked into the back office the back office, pointed the gun at the manager's head and demanded more money. In fear for her life, she complied," the news release said.Both suspects then exited the store and ran eastbound on Culver Boulevard.Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call Culver City Police Sgt. Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310.253.6202.