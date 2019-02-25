Culver City police: Missing infant's parents to be arrested in child's murder

EMBED </>More Videos

The parents of a missing 6-month-old baby will be arrested Monday in connection with the infant's murder, Culver City police told Eyewitness News.

By ABC7.com staff
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
The parents of a missing 6-month-old baby will be arrested Monday in connection with the infant's murder, Culver City police told Eyewitness News.

Jacsun Manson 's body has never been found, but his mother confessed to detectives that she knew the baby was not alive.
EMBED More News Videos

Culver City police are asking the public's help finding a missing 6-month-old baby whose parents were arrested last month and remain in custody.


Authorities said they believe Jacsun's parents, Adam Manson and Kiana Williams, discarded the child's body in a dumpster somewhere near the Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles.

Investigators said they will search the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona, where they believe Jacson's body may have ended up.

Jacsun was reported missing on Jan. 25, but he was last seen in December.

Jacsun's parents were recently arrested for another crime by Los Angeles police and remain in the custody of the county sheriff's department. If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the Culver City Police Department. During business hours, contact Detective Raya at (310) 253-6318, and after business hours, please contact the watch commander at (310) 253-6202.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boybabymissing childrenmurderCulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Culver City police looking for missing infant
Top Stories
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in Van Nuys
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscar winners celebrate at after parties all over LA
Eyewitness News celebrating 50th anniversary
Show More
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Stay at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
SoCal teacher wins Oscar for documentary about periods
More News