CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --The parents of a missing 6-month-old baby will be arrested Monday in connection with the infant's murder, Culver City police told Eyewitness News.
Jacsun Manson 's body has never been found, but his mother confessed to detectives that she knew the baby was not alive.
Authorities said they believe Jacsun's parents, Adam Manson and Kiana Williams, discarded the child's body in a dumpster somewhere near the Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles.
Investigators said they will search the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona, where they believe Jacson's body may have ended up.
Jacsun was reported missing on Jan. 25, but he was last seen in December.
Jacsun's parents were recently arrested for another crime by Los Angeles police and remain in the custody of the county sheriff's department. If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the Culver City Police Department. During business hours, contact Detective Raya at (310) 253-6318, and after business hours, please contact the watch commander at (310) 253-6202.