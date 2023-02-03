Bodycam video shows Culver City police shooting that left man dead after car chase

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities released dashboard and body camera videos that show a Culver City police shooting that left a man dead after a car chase.

The incident happened just after midnight on Dec. 18 when officers were responding to a domestic violence call, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The suspect's wife told arriving officers that he was armed with a gun and had mental health issues.

Police say they found the suspect, Guillermo Medina, and tried to make contact with him. Officers say he then took off in his car and that's when a pursuit began.

After crashing his vehicle, Medina tried to run from police, authorities said. That's when officers opened fire.

Medina dropped a cellphone when he fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A replica firearm was later found in his car, police said.

Medina's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police department, alleging officers failed to provide timely medical care that may have prevented the death.

A Culver City police spokesman said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit claims the officers' use of force against Medina was excessive, unreasonable and unconstitutional, and further alleges police engaged in assault and battery and are liable for wrongful death claims.

"They knew or should have known that Mr. Medina did not present a threat to their safety or the safety of others," family attorney V. James DeSimone said said in a statement. "Culver City and its police department appears to maintain unconstitutional practices that not only tolerate, but encourage, the use of excessive force."

City News Service contributed to this report.