Police open fire after chase ends in Culver City; domestic violence suspect pronounced dead at scene

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of domestic violence pronounced dead early Sunday morning after a car chase ended with a crash in Culver City and police opened fire, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident "wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun," according to a statement from the Culver City Police Department.

Officers located the suspect, who fled the location in a vehicle, prompting a police pursuit, the news release said. The suspect's vehicle became disabled when it crashed into a center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue.

"The suspect fled the vehicle on foot following the collision" as Culver City police gave chase, the statement said. "Moments later, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

A police spokesperson said the suspect died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The shooting was being investigated by the California Department of Justice, authorities said.