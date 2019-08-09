Robbery suspects shot, 1 fatally, by customer armed with concealed gun at 7-Eleven in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities in North Carolina say a customer armed with a concealed gun shot two robbery suspects at a 7-Eleven, killing one and injuring the other.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Cindy A. Wallace said in a news release that two suspects held the customer at gunpoint and took his wallet early Thursday morning.

That's when they say the customer "perceived a lethal threat" and pulled out his gun and shot the suspects.

News outlets report that 16-year-old Qwanterrius Stafford died at a hospital.

Police charged 17-year-old Brenna Harris with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery from person.

North Carolina automatically charges teens 16 and older as adults.

News outlets report the customer will not face charges.
