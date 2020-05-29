Health & Fitness

CVS opening 91 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in California

CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing program by opening 91 more sites across California at select drive-thru locations.
By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing program by opening 91 more sites across California at select drive-thru locations.

Of the new sites, dozens will be in Southern California. The sites will provide self-swab tests to individuals meeting state and age guidelines, in addition to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment on the CVS website beginning Friday.

A testing kit will be provided to people in their cars at the drive-thru window or at a location in the parking lot and instructions will be given.

WATCH: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.



A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to make sure it is done properly. The tests will be sent to an independent, third-lab for processing and results will be available in about three days, according to CVS.

Southern California locations include Anaheim, Arcadia, Azusa, Baldwin Park, Burbank, City of Industry, Compton, Corona, Costa Mesa, Downey, Eagle Rock, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Long Beach, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Riverside and several other cities. Information regarding the nearest testing location available to you can be found here.

There were previously 14 locations in the state.

CVS now has 1,000 testing sites in more than 30 states and Washington, D.C.

CVS said more than half of the test sites will serve communities that need the most help as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA protests continue over George Floyd death
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Nine arrested at Black Lives Matter protest in Fontana
OC officials condemn death threat to county health officer
3 suspects arrested for murder of 28-year-old mother in South LA
Show More
George Floyd death: Protests held from LA to Minneapolis
San Bernardino County to air PSA as businesses reopen
Family mourns Pasadena man's COVID-19 death, days before 65th birthday
Huntington Beach teens give out masks to encourage safety
San Diego theme parks request to open by July 1
More TOP STORIES News