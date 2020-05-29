CVS opening 91 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in California

Of the new sites, dozens will be in Southern California. The sites will provide self-swab tests to individuals meeting state and age guidelines, in addition to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment on the CVS website beginning Friday.
A testing kit will be provided to people in their cars at the drive-thru window or at a location in the parking lot and instructions will be given.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to make sure it is done properly. The tests will be sent to an independent, third-lab for processing and results will be available in about three days, according to CVS.
Southern California locations include Anaheim, Arcadia, Azusa, Baldwin Park, Burbank, City of Industry, Compton, Corona, Costa Mesa, Downey, Eagle Rock, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Long Beach, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Riverside and several other cities. Information regarding the nearest testing location available to you can be found here.
There were previously 14 locations in the state.
CVS now has 1,000 testing sites in more than 30 states and Washington, D.C.
CVS said more than half of the test sites will serve communities that need the most help as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index.