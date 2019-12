Cyber Monday: Watch out for online scammers, officials warn

Look out for false advertising and fake websites. Some prices that seem too good to be true may be a sign of a scam. Make sure you are logging on to a company's legitimate website, and not one that has a slightly different spelling.

Keep antivirus software updated.

For online shopping, always use a credit card, instead of a prepaid debit card or wire transfer, because you can track questionable charges and dispute them later.

Watch out for phishing scams. Be wary of unsolicited emails telling you that you have a free gift after you click a link and give out some of your personal information.

Millions of people will go online for Cyber Monday looking for deals as they start their holiday shopping.Also hoping to take advantage: scammers.The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers of the risks associated with online shopping. The organization has a few tips for people doing their holiday shopping online: