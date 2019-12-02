Cyber Monday: Watch out for online scammers, officials warn

Millions of people will go online for Cyber Monday looking for deals as they start their holiday shopping.
Also hoping to take advantage: scammers.
The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers of the risks associated with online shopping.
The organization has a few tips for people doing their holiday shopping online:Look out for false advertising and fake websites. Some prices that seem too good to be true may be a sign of a scam. Make sure you are logging on to a company's legitimate website, and not one that has a slightly different spelling.Keep antivirus software updated.For online shopping, always use a credit card, instead of a prepaid debit card or wire transfer, because you can track questionable charges and dispute them later.Watch out for phishing scams. Be wary of unsolicited emails telling you that you have a free gift after you click a link and give out some of your personal information.
