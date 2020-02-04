Oscars: Will Cynthia Erivo join the exclusive EGOT club this Oscars?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5844741" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Joker" topped all films with 11 Oscar nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "1917" all trailed close behind with 10 nods apiece.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Cynthia Erivo is one of this year's Best Actress nominees for work in "Harriet." She's also up for a second Oscar for the movie's original song. The film tells the story a slave who becomes a hero. This tale, from the pages of American history, shows us how Harriet Tubman transformed into a freedom fighter after escaping her life of slavery.For star Cynthia Erivo, it was important that we see Tubman's humanity. She also hopes that more and more people, including students, will see the film."I hope kids get to see it. I hope that colleges get to see it just to-- even if they've never heard of her before, they get, like, an introduction to someone they maybe don't know of but have seen a picture of," said Erivo. "I want her now to be more than a statue-- more than a picture."Erivo is on the verge of joining a very elite club: the EGOTS. She has an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony already!"Yeah, it's crazy to think about it," said Erivo."Yeah, I mean, I didn't know you could do that with a show. That's where all of the things have come from. I just didn't know. Like, to be here talking about it is wild."Besides her acting nomination, Cynthia and Joshuah Brian Campbell are nominees for "Stand Up," their original song from "Harriet." She'll perform it on the Oscar telecast."We really want it to feel like a moment. I want people to be connected. I want people to feel uplifted," said Erivo. "So we've been trying to figure out something that feels good."When Erivo walks Oscars' red carpet... just know that she has enjoyed dressing up since she was a little girl."I love it. I love it. I love the idea that wearing something or doing your hair a certain way or wearing nails a certain way is just another form of expression," said Erivo. "And when I get the chance to do it. I throw myself into it wholeheartedly 'cuz I think it comes--it's something that's really a part of me."