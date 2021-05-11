Mariachis serenade moms in Boyle Heights on Mother's Day

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bright and early, the group Mariachis Divas serenaded mothers at the Flower District in downtown Los Angeles Monday.This was one of the many events across Southern California to celebrate moms on May 10. That's because Mother's Day in Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala is celebrated annually on May 10."We get a double celebration. So, we celebrate two days because my parents are from over there and I'm from here," said Myrna Calderon, a mom from Highland Park.Calderon and her family showed up to a giveaway event in Highland Park. Councilmember Gil Cedillo, who represents the area, partnered with community members to handout 200 gift bags filled with personal protective equipment and other presents to local moms."We get to celebrate just as we celebrate in Guatemala," said Katherinne Chavez, who arrived to the event with her mother.In Boyle Heights, local maraichis also serenaded moms at Mariachi Plaza, which is a typical thing to do in Mexico to show love to moms.A year into the pandemic, these are among the first organized events in Los Angeles to honor moms on May 10 - Día de las Madres.