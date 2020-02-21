Manhattan district attorney reopens sex abuse case against gynecologist accused of assaulting wife of former pres. candidate Andrew Yang

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- The Manhattan District Attorney's office has reopened the case against a gynecologist accused of sexually abusing 19.

Robert Hadden's accusers include the wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Hadden pleaded guilty in 2016 to a single felony count of criminal sexual contact and a misdemeanor count of forcible touching as part of a deal that kept him out of prison. He was stripped of his medical license.

Dozens of women have since come forward with public accusations against Hadden, and, in January, Evelyn Yang told CNN that Hadden had assaulted her in 2012, while she was pregnant with her first child.

A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement provided to ABC News that two senior prosecutors have been assigned to reexamine the case and were "in touch with a representative of a number of survivors."

"We admire the courage of the survivors who have recently shared their stories," spokesman Danny Frost said. "Their voices will be heard, and the abuse they suffered will be thoroughly investigated."

Anthony T. DiPietro, a malpractice attorney who represents several Hadden victims released a statement:

"I'm glad the DA has decided to support the survivors and finally prosecute Hadden, but it's not enough. Columbia University has been hiding evidence of Hadden's sexual abuse for the past 25 years. In order to make sure this doesn't happen again, I'm calling for the DA to open a criminal investigation into Columbia University for the role it played in enabling, aiding, abetting, and covering up two decades of sexual abuse."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdoctor arrestedsex abuseforcible touchingu.s. & worldandrew yang
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bear seen wandering in Monrovia residential neighborhood
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic area
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Sanders to hold rally in Santa Ana ahead of CA primary
1 dead in Long Beach after officer-involved shooting
Police arrest 4 burglary suspects after chase from Burbank to Castaic
Show More
Gunman shoots 10-month-old Fresno girl
Woman wounded after officer-involved shooting in South LA
Video shows train smash into trucker who avoided car crash
Prosecutors: LA man conspired with polygamists in fraud scheme
OC retirement community helps out nonprofit hit hard by fire
More TOP STORIES News