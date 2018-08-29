GGPD Detectives currently working a homicide 9800 block of Blossom. Crime occ’rd 0630am. Victim is 11 yr old female. 36 yr old mother also shot and stabbed is stable. 2 yr old and 6 yr old boys unharmed. Father has self-inflicted stab wounds and is in custody. #GGPD32 #homicide pic.twitter.com/b48AWWGP2f — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) August 29, 2018

An 11-year-old girl is dead and her mother is injured following a shooting and stabbing in Garden Grove that ended with the child's father in custody, police said.Detectives are conducting the homicide investigation in the 9800 block of Blossom Avenue, where the crime occurred about 6:30 a.m., authorities said.The girl's 36-year-old mother was shot and stabbed and is in stable condition. A 2-year-old boy and 6-year-old boy were unharmed.Garden Grove police said the father had self-inflicted stab wounds and is in custody.The identities of the victims and suspect were not released.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.