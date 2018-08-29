Dad in custody after Garden Grove attack that left 11-year-old girl dead, mother hurt

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
An 11-year-old girl is dead and her mother is injured following a shooting and stabbing in Garden Grove that ended with the child's father in custody, police said.

Detectives are conducting the homicide investigation in the 9800 block of Blossom Avenue, where the crime occurred about 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

The girl's 36-year-old mother was shot and stabbed and is in stable condition. A 2-year-old boy and 6-year-old boy were unharmed.



Garden Grove police said the father had self-inflicted stab wounds and is in custody.

The identities of the victims and suspect were not released.

