Iowa father gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing

EMBED </>More Videos

A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa --
An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of his infant son who was found in a maggot-infested baby swing.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Judge Richard Stochl on Tuesday sentenced 29-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn to the life sentence without parole, as was mandatory under state law. Koehn was earlier convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn.

Medics called to an Alta Vista apartment in August 2017 found the infant dead in the swing in a dark, sweltering bedroom. An autopsy showed he'd died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.

A trial for the baby's mother, 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris, is set for January.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetrialmurderchild deathu.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Storm may bring as much as 2 inches of rain in parts of SoCal
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Proposal calls to require vegan option at LA entertainment venues
PETA says people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
George Bush saluted with praise, humor at funeral
Show More
Big rig jackknifes on 14 Fwy in Newhall
PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
Numerous calls to DCFS regarding Lancaster abuse case released
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
Malibu residents voice frustrations over Woolsey Fire response
More News