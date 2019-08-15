u.s. & world

Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire in Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. -- Racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and two of his family members are OK after their plane skidded off a runway and caught fire in Tennessee, according to a local official.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told ABC News that Earnhardt, his wife Amy and his child were aboard a plane that appeared to have burst into flames after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport. The pilot, another individual and the family's dog were also aboard.

Earnhardt was conscious and talking when he was taken to nearby Johnson City Medical Center, Lunceford said. No serious injuries were reported.



Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Dale Jr.'s sister, said in a tweet that "everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation." She said the other individual onboard was a second pilot.

Eyewitness photos showed the white Cessna on the runway with flames and dark smoke billowing out of the back of the aircraft.

The FAA confirmed that a Cessna Citation rolled off the runway after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport. The agency also said that none of the five people aboard were injured.

The FAA said it will work with the NTSB to determine the cause of the accident.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted to Facebook that the Elizabethton Police Department, Elizabethton Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Carter County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Earnhardt retired as a full-time racer in 2017 currently works for NBC as a NASCAR commentator. There is a NASCAR race scheduled Saturday night in Bristol, about 20 miles from the airport where the plane crashed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
