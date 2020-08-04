Arts & Entertainment

Postponed tour helps inspire country duo Dan + Shay to write, record new single

Covid-19 postpones planned tour but helps inspire country duo Dan + Shay to write and record a new single, 'I Should Probably Go to Bed.'
By
NASHVILLE -- Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay are out with their first new music in 2020. It's a single they recorded by themselves at home while quarantining during this pandemic. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney were supposed to spend their spring and summer on a big headlining concert tour. Covid-19 put an abrupt stop to that.

To stay creative... and busy... the two longtime friends completed a song they'd started earlier; but they still needed a way to finish the recording at home. The studios in Nashville weren't open, so Smyers turned his home into a studio and recorded all the instruments himself and recorded Mooney's vocals at home. That new single is titled "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

"We all need to get back in those studios. Like, those are essential for our business. But when we made this record like they weren't open. You know, the musicians weren't able to work, unfortunately. So it's like, all right. We've got to just figure this out on our own," said Smyers. "And I think sometimes greatness can come with that. You know, especially with unlimited time, access to time to just figure it out and, you know, tinker and experiment until we thought it was right."

The two artists behind such hits as "Speechless" and "Tequila" have been working together for seven years. So the stay-at-home orders this past spring proved to be a long stretch of time for them to be apart.

"Getting to see him. In person... dude! Cuz I see him every day of my life, and then that's taken away from you," said Mooney. "It's like, you know, your best friend is just, you know... We felt like that awesome, cute video of the kids running and hugging on the sidewalk. That was kind of Dan and I. We were so excited."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusic
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD reaches reopening deal with teachers union
IE family of 2 young Marines mourning after deadly training accident
Santa Clarita fire quickly spreads to 130 acres
Newsom shares 'early good signs' in state COVID-19 trends
Dr. Fauci discusses efforts to produce vaccine, stop spread of COVID-19
Apple Fire ignited by vehicle exhaust, CAL FIRE says
Nonprofit offers free virtual tutoring to low-income families in South LA
Show More
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles Yorba Linda area
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
Victims of fiery Thousand Oaks crash identified
East LA food stand fuses ramen and birria into one
Study: Kids can harbor more COVID-19 particles than adults
More TOP STORIES News