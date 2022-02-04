Bodies of man, woman found on Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point, Orange County authorities say

DANA POINT, Calif. (CNS) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on Dana Point's Salt Creek Beach, prompting a death investigation, but sheriff's investigators say they do not suspect foul play.

Orange County sheriff's investigators were called to the beach near the Ritz-Carlton hotel about 6:50 a.m. regarding the bodies, sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Anderson said. One was in their 50s and the other in their late 70s, Anderson said.

"There are no indications of foul play at this point or suspicious circumstances,'' Anderson said.

The beach was open as of noon, Anderson said.

"It appears to be an isolated incident and there are no security concerns,'' Anderson said.

The causes of death could take weeks as various tests are done, Anderson said. The identities were not being immediately released as authorities were working to contact relatives.
