Nine children were injured after a van crashed against a tree in Dana Point Wednesday afternoon, officials said.The incident occurred at Dana Point Harbor Drive and Cove Road at approximately 3:42 p.m.Orange County Fire Authority officials said five children between 9 and 12 years old suffered traumatic injuries and were transported as trauma patients to Mission Hospital.Four patients also between 9 and 12 years old were treated for minor injuries at the scene and picked up by their parents.Authorities said the driver refused to be transported to a hospital.Footage from AIR7 HD captured the white van caught in the tree as a small trailer the vehicle towed was on its side behind the van.Surfboards the van towed were scattered near the front of the van.Details regarding what led to the crash were not immediately available, but witnesses said the driver mentioned her brakes had gone out.Those witnesses also ran to help the children out of the van.The investigation is ongoing.