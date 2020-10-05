Arts & Entertainment

'Dancing with the Stars' season 29: stars talk difference between Latin, ballroom styles

Chrisell Stause, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Nelly and AJ McLean weighed in on what they're learning, and liking, so far this season.
By
HOLLYWOOD -- As we head in to week four of 'Dancing with the Stars', the 13 remaining couples are feeling a little bit more comfortable in both the ballroom, and the rehearsal rooms. So that begs the question: do they feel they're better at a Latin Style, or a ballroom style of dance?

Chrisell Stause, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Nelly and AJ McLean weighed in on what they're learning... and liking... so far this season.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights on ABC.
