Arts & Entertainment

'Dancing with the Stars' Horror Night see 2 couples earn perfect scores

EMBED <>More Videos

'DWTS' Horror Night see two couples earn perfect scores

LOS ANGELES -- Horror Night on "Dancing with the Stars" was supposed to be filled with twists, turns, screams and scares. But two couples felt nothing but joy and happiness when they each earned a perfect score from the judges.

For the second week in a row, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson scored a 10 from each of the four judges. This week it was for a jazz routine, with their inspiration being the Stephen King horror story "It."

Host Tyra Banks told Siwa she literally scared the hell out of her with her Pennywise costume.

"Thank you. That means I did my job right!" Siwa replied.

The other couple who earned 40 out of 40 was basketball player Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach. They performed a contemporary routine inspired by Jordan Peele's "Us." It was by far their highest score of the season.

"I came on the show to get a challenge, to get critiqued, to improve myself in any way. I appreciate the 10," Shumpert told the judges after the dance.

Sadly, the night had to end with an elimination. This week, Real Housewives star and former Miss USA Kenya Brown and her partner Brandon Armstrong were sent home.

Next week, the remaining couples will return to perform to the music of legendary rock band Queen.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondancing with the starsotrcballroom dancingreality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Assistant director of Baldwin film had been fired from 2019 job
Pastor shot and killed in Compton
3 people found dead inside home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Residents in recent burn areas asked to stay alert as storm approaches
No charges filed yet after Texas kids left with skeletal remains
Show More
Teammate of LeBron's son takes floor against Lakers
Boaters rescue dog found paddling in middle of the ocean
Breastfeeding can help protect mothers' brains, UCLA study finds
Latest SoCal storm won't erase drought, experts say
Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe
More TOP STORIES News