Performers, fans all shook up over 'Dancing With the Stars' episode dedicated to Elvis Presley

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing with the Stars" celebrated the music and legacy of Elvis Presley during week two of the competition. That meant two full hours of performances choreographed to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll!

Those dance routines explored different periods of Presley's career: his early days in rock music, his Hollywood-era on the big screen and his triumphant return in Las Vegas.

We learned about one kink in the dancing armor early on: pro dancer Daniella Karagach tested positive for COVID-19, so she had to self-quarantine. Her partner, Joseph Baena, danced with troupe member Alexis Warr.

In all, it was another great night of competition and in the end, we saw a triple-tie for first place with Wayne Brady, Charli D'Amelio and Gabby Windey.

Several other couples markedly improved their scores from week one.

"Practice doesn't make perfect, practice makes progress," said judge Derek Hough. "Everybody progressed tonight."

Still, one couple had to hang up their dancing shoes for season 31. The combined judge's scores and viewer votes had Teresa Giudice and Cheryl Ladd in the bottom two.

Judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voted to keep Giudice; Carrie Ann Inaba voted for Ladd. It came down to head judge Len Goodman's final decision, and he chose to keep Ladd and her partner Louis van Amstel.

That meant Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov were eliminated.

Fourteen couples return next week and the theme will be the music from 60 years of the James Bond film franchise.