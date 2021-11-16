dancing with the stars

'Dancing with the Stars' host Tyra Banks talks fashion, shares ballroom secrets

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tyra Banks shares ballroom secrets from 'Dancing with the Stars'

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing with the Stars" host and executive producer Tyra Banks brings her inner fashionista to the ballroom each week and is having a blast with her eye-catching wardrobe.

Banks says her long career as a fashion model gave her an inkling of what to expect.

"I know fittings. I have battle scars of like pins and all kind of stuff. But this is a whole different level. This is like fashion costume design!" Banks said.

When it comes to all the dancing on the show, she's also become a cheerleader of sorts - rooting on every team and enjoying all the week-to-week improvements.

"I want to see progression. You know, I'm wanting everybody to just get better and better and better. So to see the best dance yet? I'm like, 'yes!'" Banks said.

And believe it or not, Banks shared she doesn't have the best view of the ballroom because she needs to stay out of all the camera shots.

"I actually have the worst spot. I think the best spot is at home. I think the second best spot is the judges. So the dancers are dancing for the camera and people at home. The shots and the floor and the lights and all that are for everybody at home," Banks said.

Banks let us in on a little secret regarding the prep work each week before the show.

"In the beginning of "Dancing with the Stars" and last season, I pretty much did most of the rehearsal, either all of it or most of it," Banks said. "Now I try to do as little as possible because I want to be sure I hit my marks and things like that, but it is important for me as a host to be surprised. It's important for me to go, 'Oh my God!' and not be acting."

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancing with the starsotrcballroom dancingreality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns season 30 winner
'Bachelorette' co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe talks 'DWTS' tour, wedding
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough says he has COVID-19
'DWTS' recap: Final 4 couples revealed after double elimination
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News