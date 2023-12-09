Danny Masterson finally surrenders remaining stockpile of guns after 3 years, but questions remain

In September 2020, Masterson was served with a protective order that required him to at least temporarily surrender all of his firearms, but he did not. A CAL DOJ report from 2023 found that he had only surrendered 13 of the 23 firearms registered in his name. So what happened?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Convicted rapist Danny Masterson and his legal team have still not provided any explanation as to where his stockpile of mostly semi-automatic weapons were during the three years the actor and celebrity Scientologist was out on bail.

Prosecutors were told three weeks ago by LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo to prepare search warrants she'd sign if the missing guns had not been accounted for by a hearing on Thursday.

Masterson defense attorney Kate Mangels told the Court Thursday that the firearms in question had now been properly relinquished - and that the previously missing weapons are now in storage with a federally licensed firearms dealer in Oregon.

But where have these weapons been since September of 2020 when Masterson was ordered by a different judge to surrender his firearms at least temporarily to local law enforcement or a federally licensed gun dealer?

No one is saying, and that doesn't sit well with at least one of the women Masterson was convicted of raping.

"Those rifles could be enough to take out a school," Jane Doe 1 told reporters after the court hearing. "Because those are serious assault rifles."

"Why didn't he turn them over? Why did he want to maintain them for all these years despite a court order and a judge's order, putting his bail and freedom at risk," she asked.

Masterson was convicted of two felony counts of forcible rape in late May and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September. He is appealing his conviction.

After Masterson was charged in 2020, he was served with a protective order that required him to surrender all of his firearms at least temporarily.

But he did not.

Masterson was sentenced on September 7th of this year and only after that was a firearms check run through the California DOJ's Automated Firearms System database.

That's when the LA County Probation Department first learned that the actor-turned-winemaker had only surrendered 13 of the 23 firearms registered in his name.

The missing weapons included high-powered, semi-automatic rifles, including a Hungarian rifle that a firearms expert described to Eyewitness news as a "clone" of an AK-47.

Defense attorney Mangels clarified to the Court at a hearing in mid-November that one of 13 firearms - a KelTec P32 semi-automatic pistol -- had been destroyed back in 2015. And according to her declaration filed Thursday, another semi-automatic rifle listed as a Bushmaster XM15 E2S was only turned over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department to be destroyed on November 30th of this year.

On Thursday, Judge Olmedo found that Mangels' declaration indicated that, "the firearms in question have all been properly relinquished."

Judge Olmedo then said she would order Masterson "to be transferred forthwith" to state prison now that the gun issues were resolved. Masterson's transfer from Men's Central Jail to state prison had been held up until the firearms were found. Judge Olmedo told prosecutors that she would request a final probation report to confirm everything was in order.

Jane Doe 1 told reporters after Thursday's hearing that she is troubled by the lack of transparency. She still wants to know where Masterson's firearms have been for the past three years - and why it appears that no one verified that Masterson had actually relinquished all of his guns back in 2020 as required by court order.

"I am alarmed by the lack of oversight and protections for Marsy's law and our rights," Jane Doe 1 said. "And that there was a blatant violation of the judge's order since 2020 throughout the entire three years."

Jane Doe 1 testified at Masterson's trials that at one point during the April 2003 rape, she heard another man's "frantic yelling" outside the bedroom door. That's when she says Masterson pulled a gun out of a nightstand drawer and told her, "don't f------ move."

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told reporters after Thursday's court hearing that he doesn't know yet where the missing firearms have been for the past three years.

"I don't have that information, maybe that might be something maybe the Probation Department might look into, I don't know," said Mueller. "Or if they're just going to consider the fact that everything has been accounted for at this point and just verify that."

"You know, obviously, at the time of arraignment he was required to relinquish any and all firearms that he might own or possess at that time," Mueller said, adding that the defense team's representation in October of 2020 that all of Masterson's guns had been surrendered was filed under seal.

The judge at Masterson's initial court proceedings, LA Superior Court Judge Miguel Espinoza, granted the defense team's motion to file their documentation that the guns had all been surrendered under seal. Mueller and fellow prosecutor Ariel Anson have still not seen that under seal filing.

"So, you know, the fact that there were now a number of firearms that were still out there, of course, kind of makes you question as to where they've been and why they were not turned over sooner."

Mueller told reporters that before the weapons were accounted for, he and his team had been in the process of preparing proposed search warrants to search for the missing guns.

"At least a couple," Mueller answered when asked how many locations they were considering as possible places to search, adding that nothing had been finalized.

In defense attorney Mangels' court filing Thursday, she represented that the remaining firearms were relinquished to and in storage with a federally licensed gun dealer -- TJ Gun Sales in Lafayette Oregon -- on November 28th of this year.

However, the name of the person who relinquished Masterson's firearms to TJ Gun Sales on behalf of Masterson less than two weeks ago was redacted from the document.

At the mid-November court hearing about the guns, Mangels told Judge Olmedo that, "Yes, in 2020, Mr. Masterson surrendered all firearms in his possession to law enforcement pursuant to the protective order in this case. They remained in law enforcement custody since that time."

"We do see that on a probation report there are additional firearms listed as registered to Mr. Masterson," Mangels told the Court. "I can represent they're not in his possession, custody or control, and have not been since prior to the 2020 order. But we are continuing to investigate and confer as to the location and status of those firearms."

Masterson's defense attorneys have repeatedly declined to comment when asked by Eyewitness News for clarification on the whereabouts of the guns for the past three years.

Got a tip? Email ABC7 Investigative Producer Lisa.Bartley@abc.com