Danny Trejo teams up with foundation to help feed local homeless veterans

His restaurant, Trejos Tacos, teamed up with the Everest Foundation, which helps medical residents learn how to treat the specific needs of veterans, and the VA Greater Los Angeles to hand out meals and bibles.
Trejo said the goal was to feed veterans at the VA's San Vicente campus physically and mentally.
Many of them expressed their gratitude and Trejo says helping them is the right thing to do.
"Some of them gave their lives, they gave some arms and legs, they've given a whole lot," Trejo said. "So to give back is what we're supposed to do."
