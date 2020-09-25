Society

Danny Trejo teams up with foundation to help feed local homeless veterans

Actor Danny Trejo took some time to show local homeless veterans that they are not forgotten.

His restaurant, Trejos Tacos, teamed up with the Everest Foundation, which helps medical residents learn how to treat the specific needs of veterans, and the VA Greater Los Angeles to hand out meals and bibles.

Trejo said the goal was to feed veterans at the VA's San Vicente campus physically and mentally.

Many of them expressed their gratitude and Trejo says helping them is the right thing to do.

"Some of them gave their lives, they gave some arms and legs, they've given a whole lot," Trejo said. "So to give back is what we're supposed to do."

'Machete' to the rescue: Actor Danny Trejo helps save child trapped in overturned car in Sylmar
Actor Danny Trejo got the chance to play real-life hero Wednesday when he helped rescue a young child trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.

