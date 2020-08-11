Court: LA County owes $8M to family of man killed in similar circumstances to George Floyd

California's Supreme Court ruled Monday that Los Angeles County must pay a full $8 million damage award to the family of a Black man whose death had similarities to the recent police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
While subduing Darren Burley in 2012, deputies used their knees to pin him to the ground. He died 10 days later.

Jurors found that Burley was 40% responsible for his own death, so an appeals court later reduced the payout by $3.2 million.

The justices ruled Monday that the county owes his family the entire $8 million.

The county and sheriff's department has not yet commented.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
