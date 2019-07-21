Dashcam footage shows suspect refusing to cooperate before Boyle Heights officer-involved shooting

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New dashcam footage released Saturday reveals details surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights that left a suspect injured.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the June shooting started after officers assigned to the Hollenback Area Gang Enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a car with illegally tinted windows.

It was then that a passenger, identified as 27-year-old Jose Abel Iribe, fled from the vehicle as officers ran after him.

Video shows officers shouting commands at Iribe during the foot pursuit, but he didn't listen and the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect continued to refuse to follow orders as officers attempted to take him into custody.

A Taser was used and Iribe was transported to a local hopital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

A handgun was recovered at the scene after his arrest.
