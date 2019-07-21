Dashcam footage shows suspect refusing to cooperate before Boyle Heights officer-involved shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5333991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man is injured and a woman is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights on Wednesday.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New dashcam footage released Saturday reveals details surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights that left a suspect injured.The Los Angeles Police Department said the June shooting started after officers assigned to the Hollenback Area Gang Enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a car with illegally tinted windows.It was then that a passenger, identified as 27-year-old Jose Abel Iribe, fled from the vehicle as officers ran after him.Video shows officers shouting commands at Iribe during the foot pursuit, but he didn't listen and the officer-involved shooting occurred.The suspect continued to refuse to follow orders as officers attempted to take him into custody.A Taser was used and Iribe was transported to a local hopital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.A handgun was recovered at the scene after his arrest.