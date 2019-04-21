DASHCAM VIDEO: Lancaster patrol car struck, causing chain-reaction crash

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Startling dashcam video captured a crash involving a Lancaster deputy's patrol vehicle that was struck, leading to a chain-reaction wreck Saturday.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue K and Sierra Highway, according to sheriff's officials.

The deputy was going southbound on Sierra Highway and through the intersection when he was struck on the side by a driver going eastbound.

The patrol car then collided with two other vehicles. A total of four cars were involved in the wreck.

The driver of the patrol vehicle was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hospitalized, officials said.

No arrests were immediately made.
