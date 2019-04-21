DASHCAM VIDEO: Lancaster patrol car struck, causing chain-reaction crash

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue K and Sierra Highway, according to sheriff's officials.
The deputy was going southbound on Sierra Highway and through the intersection when he was struck on the side by a driver going eastbound.
The patrol car then collided with two other vehicles. A total of four cars were involved in the wreck.
The driver of the patrol vehicle was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hospitalized, officials said.
No arrests were immediately made.