DASHCAM VIDEO: Lancaster patrol car struck, causing chain-reaction crash

Dashcam video shows a startling crash involving a patrol vehicle in Lancaster on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Startling dashcam video captured a crash involving a Lancaster deputy's patrol vehicle that was struck, leading to a chain-reaction wreck Saturday.The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue K and Sierra Highway, according to sheriff's officials.The deputy was going southbound on Sierra Highway and through the intersection when he was struck on the side by a driver going eastbound.The patrol car then collided with two other vehicles. A total of four cars were involved in the wreck.The driver of the patrol vehicle was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hospitalized, officials said.No arrests were immediately made.