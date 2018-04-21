Dashcam video shows Culver City officers use choke hold to subdue man

Dashcam video released by Culver City police show officers grappling with a 7-foot tall, 267-pound man during a traffic stop.The incident happened on Feb. 7, 2017, according to the department. Authorities said the man, identified as Terry Walton, had been stopped for vehicle code violations. The dashcam video was released because of a recent public records request made by Walton, who sued the city.The department said officers asked Walton to exit his car for a further investigation because he had admitted to being on probation for prior drug charges. During the encounter, one of the officers believed Walton was under the influence.When Walton did not get out of the vehicle as asked, officers became suspicious of his behavior, the department said. The officers decided to handcuff Walton for their safety and he also refused. That's when authorities then decided to attempt a carotid hold on Walton.After subduing Walton, he was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and then taken to a station for booking.The arrest footage was released to start a community discussion about policing related to the use of force, according to the department.