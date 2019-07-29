LAPD data breach: Personal information of officers, applicants exposed

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A data breach has exposed the personal information of multiple Los Angeles police officers, the department has confirmed.

The breach was at the city level and affected LAPD officers as well as those applying to become officers, officials say.

It is unknown how many employees may have been affected or what kind of information was compromised.

The department says it is working with the city to determine the extent of the data breach and to ensure that the department's data is protected from further intrusion.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors is asking the city to provide resources and assistance to any impacted officer who may become the victim of identity theft.
