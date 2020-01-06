online dating

'Dating Sunday': Jan. 5 expected to be the busiest online dating day in 2020, experts say

This is the best time for those looking to find love, according to experts.

Sunday, Jan. 5 is expected to be a "dating Sunday," as online dating's busiest day of the year.

Experts say people are looking to put themselves out again after the holiday season.

A matchmaker on "Good Morning America" says to brave it out and reach out to your matches on apps.

"When you're on the apps, you don't have to have these long, deep conversations by text. What you can do to see if you can actually build some chemistry is take it to the phone. When you talk to someone before a date on the phone, actually speak and talk, you're creating a connection, so when you get on the date, it doesn't feel so awkward," she said.

Online dating services such as Match and Bumble are expecting a high volume traffic on its sites, with an increase in new users.

According to Match, the "peak dating season" runs through Valentine's Day.
