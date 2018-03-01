The California Highway Patrol and the daughter of a woman killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Santa Ana are asking for the suspected driver to come forward.Cherin Choi is heartbroken and in shock that her mother is gone. Just last week, they celebrated Sun Choi's 69th birthday. Now, Cherin is planning her funeral."We lost our mother very unexpectedly. She is an amazing, God-loving, sweet, innocent person," said Cherin.Sun and her husband were driving southbound on State Route 55, just north of the 22 Freeway, around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The CHP said a white sedan made an unsafe lane change, causing the car next to it to swerve, starting a chain-reaction crash involving three other cars, including Sun's van."The van then collided with the center divider and after colliding with the center divider, rolled several times," said officer Florentino Olivera.Sun died at the hospital, and her husband has since been treated and released. No one else was injured.The CHP said the white sedan suspected of starting the deadly crash never stopped."I just can't imagine how anyone could live with themselves knowing they did something like that," said Cherin.CHP investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward and help the find the driver.Cherin said she's relieved her father is alive but worries how their entire family will go on without her beloved mother."I just want whoever did it to be able to come forward and take responsibility for what happened," said Cherin.If you have any information about the crash, you're asked to call the Santa Ana CHP office.